Worksop man lashed out at bouncer after he was barred

A boozed-up Worksop man punched a bouncer in the forehead when he tried to get into a pub after arguing outside, a court heard.

Ryan Gee threw the punch when he was refused entry to the Glasshouse pub, on Bridge Place, in the early hours of October 29.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “He was taken to the ground and thrashed around until the police arrived.

“In interview, he couldn’t explain what led to the confrontation. He said he was seven out of ten on a scale of drunkeness.”

Gee, 28, of Valley Road, admitted assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he was handed a 12 month community order for harrassment, in July 2017, but had been engaging well with probation.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said Gee’s marriage broke up earlier in the year.

“He had a binge drinking alcohol problem in the past, but by and large he has tried to put that behind him,” Mr Misson said.

Probation officer Sarah Phillips said the self-employed builder had downed eight pints of lager before rowing outside the pub, and although the other man had been let back in, he was refused entry.

Magistrates let Gee’s current community order run, and imposed another 12 month order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and £75 compensation to the door man.