Worksop man downed whisky before flipping his car

A Worksop man downed three shots of whisky before flipping his car on to the roof near Ranby, a court heard.

David Kiam, 29, of Watson Road, admitted drink driving when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

Police smelled alcohol when he was freed from his overturned Ford Focus, on the A620 Retford Road, on the evening of February 8.

The court heard Watson downed the booze at a friend’s house before setting off with his girlfriend.

A test revealed he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Kiam, who was unrepresented and had no previous convictions, told magistrates: “I thought I was under the limit. I came here to take responsibility.”

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

He was banned from driving for 16 months.