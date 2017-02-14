Worksop is getting a traditional Pie and Mash shop and we’re all very excited about it

Worksop residents are set to be served up a slice of “traditional London fayre” as a new Pie and Mash shop prepares to open its doors in the town centre.

Cole’s, which will offer traditional pie, mash and mushy peas to eat in or takeaway, will open on Bridge Street on March 9.

The shop is being opened in memory of Worksop woman Brenda Cole, a “wonderful mum and nan” whose favourite food was pie and mash.

Her daughter and business owner Karen Osman has always dreamed of opening a pie shop- and says the business has already received “phenomenal interest”.

Karen said: “We expect it to be very busy.

“We are sure you will find the prices very affordable and within everyone’s budget, as the shop will be more of a service to the Worksop community- in line with what Brenda would have wanted.

“We hope the shop to be the first of many and look forward to being of service to you all in the future.”

Cole’s will also offer traditional homemade desserts such as spotted dick, jam roly poly with custard and rice pudding- and also stocks vegetarian options.

The shop, located in one of the many Grade II listed historical buildings that line the top of Bridge Street, will provide seating for 50 plus people as well as a takeaway service.