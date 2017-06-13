Worksop home care firm hailed as one of region’s finest

A home care provider based in Worksop has been recognised as one of the top ten care firms across the East Midlands.

Sherwood Prime Care, which operates from the Turbine in Shireoaks, received the “Top 10” accolade from homecare.co.uk.

This was based on the home care provider’s reviews from people they care for, as well as their friends and relatives.

The win has been hailed as a huge achievement as there are 546 home care providers listed in the region.

Jo Lambert, founder of Sherwood Prime Care Limited, said: “When we started this business, it was our intention to provide a high-quality home care service in our area, with a dedicated team of happy employees.

“We truly believe that if staff are happy and well trained, they will deliver the best service to our customers.

“We are now going into our fifth year and we are very proud to say that we have achieved this by sticking to our original values and genuinely caring about our service users and staff.

“We are overwhelmed to have won the award and would like to thank them, our staff and our lovely service users and their families, who have taken the time to review us.”