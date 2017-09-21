Worksop girls help celebrate 30 years of Rainbows

500 girls from all over Nottinghamshire were out partying on Sunday to mark 30 years of Rainbows - Girlguiding’s section for its youngest members.

The girls, their leaders and a team of volunteer helpers gathered at Wheelgate Theme Park near Farnsfield for a huge party.

The Rainbows are celebrating 30 years, pictured are girls from 5th Worksop Methodist and 2nd Worksop Priory Rainbows having fun at Wheelgate Park

Joining in the celebrations was Ella Carr, aged seven, a member of 5th Worksop Rainbows.

Ella said: ‘The birthday party was really good. We went on a big inflatable pillow and it was really funny.

“I love Rainbows. You get to have lots of fun every week and make new friends.’

Jessica West, aged six, of Worksop’s 2nd Priory Rainbows, said: “I like being able to make friends and play game. We also sing really good songs. I especially like the Goodnight Rainbows song which we sing before we go home.”

All the Rainbows at Sunday’s event made the most of Wheelgate Park’s array of activities, including the Animal Adventure Zone, the Land of the Pharaohs, Clip Clop Pony Rides, and the Alien Galaxy Zone, before joining other units in a party tent for a celebratory tea and disco.

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire’s County commissioner Jackie Brocklehurst said: Being part of Rainbows is so important to these youngsters.

“Joining Girlguiding at this age is all about sharing fun and friendship, and there was plenty of both on show at this very special birthday party.”