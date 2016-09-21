Woman in court accused of Gainsborough man’s murder

A 51-year-old woman today (Wednesday, September 21) made a further appearance before Lincoln Crown Court accused of the murder of Gainsborough man Jonathan Baines.

Pamela Mclaggan is charged with the murder of 44-year-old Mr Baines on August 1.

The body of Mr Baines, known to his friends as Willy, was found at a semi detached house in Ropery Road, Gainsborough.

Lincolnshire Police said he had suffered a stab wound.

Mclaggan, of Greystones Road, Gainsborough, today appeared in the dock flanked by two security officers.

No charge was put to her and she was remanded in custody to appear back at the Crown Court on a date to be arranged in early November.

A provisional trial date has been set down for January 23, next year.

Following the discovery of Mr Baines’ body last month police appealed for any witnesses who had seen him drinking in Gainsborough following his return from Market Rasen races.

Speaking after the incident, Det Insp Jim Hodgson, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We would like to thank the local residents who assisted our appeal, your information was extremely valuable and has helped us to resolve this investigation quickly.

“This was an isolated incident and we are continuing to support the family of Jonathan.”