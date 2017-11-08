Winners of the Best Garden competition revealed

The Gainsborough in Bloom team awarded two prizes for their love your pub and garden competitions held for the first time this year.

Mary Cook from Stanley Street won the best garden competition for her patio garden entry and the Sweyn Forkbeard pub in Gainsborough was awarded best pub.

The two categories were judged by gardening experts from the Sunrise Plant Company, who also provided £50 vouchers as prizes.

Mary Cook used her allotment to swap things over to and from her patio garden and impressed the judge with how much colour she had managed to pack into such a small but perfectly formed patio garden situated at the front of her home on Stanley Street.

The judges were particularly impressed with the choice of planting that supported the local insect life in particular the honey bee, which was one of the focuses this year for the in bloom team.

The pub won the love your pub competition as it really did show signs of being loved by the staff at the Wetherspoons branch. The judge was particularly impressed with what had been done with the raised beds and within the beer garden to block out the road. Baskets were attractive and really well maintained.

Chair of Gainsborough in Bloom, Alison Shipperbottom, said: “The awards were well deserved, both very different categories but evidently similar amounts of effort made to make our town and community look beautiful.

“Gainsborough In Bloom isn’t just about public spaces and keeping them well planted and looking tidy it’s about the whole environment and providing a welcoming feel for our visitors and residents.

“Well done to both winners for being shining examples and helping to improve the look of our town.”