Win! Tickets to Wedding Show

The National Wedding Show has a spectacular line-up for spring 2017, bringing the nation’s most beautiful, stylish and inspiring wedding suppliers together under one roof, including the hottest names on the high street and independent boutiques.

At Birmingham’s NEC from March 3 to 5, all the bridal party will be entertained with live music, food tastings, shopping hotspots and DIY classes, not to mention The Champagne Bar.

The National Wedding Show brings brides-to-be their fashion-fix and the very latest in stationery, honeymoons, beauty, plus so much more.

It’s the perfect place to shop for your entire wedding or if you are on a ‘quest for the dress’ head to the bridal boutique and designer boutique, with endless opportunities to try on that dream dress.

The Revlon Runway brings to life the latest trends for the bride, groom, mother-of-the-bride and the bridesmaids on the UK’s largest bridal catwalk. The biggest names in bridal design will showcase their latest collections offering timeless classics, one off creations and lust worthy designs.

And you could be there. We’ve teamed up with The National Wedding Show to offer 30 lucky readers a pair of tickets each to attend the year’s most prestigious wedding event, absolutely free.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.nationalweddingshow.co.uk or search national wedding show on Facebook.

