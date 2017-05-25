WIN tickets to see Elbow at Forest Live

English rock gods Elbow will be playing all of their hits at an eyecatching open-air gig at Sherwood Pines next month — and you could be there thanks to our free and easy-to-enter competition.

Elbow’s rise over the past two decades has seen them become one of the most important bands in contemporary British music. Since their debut album, 2001’s Asleep At The Back, their stature has grown with subsequent releases such as Leaders Of The Free World, The Seldom Seen Kid’ and 2017’s Little Fictions that debuted at the top of the UK charts.

Front man Guy Garvey’s story-telling lyrics have honed their unique identity and sound to establish the band a passionate fan base and critical acclaim on their musical journey, including two Ivor Novellos and a BRIT award for Best British Band.

The band perform at Sherwood Pines on Sunday June 25, and we have a pair of tickets to give away, just read on to find out how to enter.

Renowned for the intimacy of their live shows, Elbow’s stand-out gigs include Glastonbury Festival’s sunset slot with a trio of sets on the Pyramid Stage, taking part in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games performing their classic track One Day Like This and recreating their Mercury Prize winning album, The Seldom Seen Kid, with the BBC Concert Orchestra from the world famous Abbey Road Studio One.

Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences. Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.

Over Forest Live’s 16 years history, money raised has contributed to a wide range of projects, from wildlife conservation to making improvements for visitors. With everything required for a great night out, including full catering and bar facilities, the gigs are renowned for their relaxed atmosphere.

For tickets and further info call the box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the gig, all you need to do is answer the following question:

What track did Elbow perform at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony?

Send your answer, along with your full address and phone number, to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk, in an email entitled Elbow Competition. Closing date for entries is Sunday June 11 at 5pm. Terms and conditions apply and these can be found on this paper’s website. Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s deision is final.