Win! Tickets to Beach Boys tribute show in Gainsborough

The sound of the Beach Boys comes to Gainsborough next month in tribute show The Beach Boys Story.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Performed by The Beach Boys Band, show feature all the complex orchestral arrangements and intricate harmonies of America’s biggest ever pop group.

Audiences can surf a wave of adrenaline and nostalgia from hit to hit.

This is a unique opportunity to hear every chart hit The Beach Boys ever recorded, including God Only Knows , Good Vibrations, I Get Around, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Surfin’ USA, Fun Fun Fun , California Girls , Sloop John B and many more classic favourites.

The show does come with a warning – you may feel a great urge to dance and sing at the top of your voice.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on September 2.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2wmd6gy

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, simply tell us where the Beach Boys went surfin’ in their famous song – a) UK, b) USA or c) USSR?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Beach Boys Story in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is August, 28 and normal competition rules apply.

The editor’s decision is final.

For terms and conditions, visit the website at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk