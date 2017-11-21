Who is he? Police hunt man after Gainsborough supermarket fuel theft

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a fuel theft incident in Gainsborough.

The incident occurred at Morrisons on Heapham Road South at 2:30pm on October 10.

Police need to speak to the man in the picture as they believe he can help with their enquiries.

If you have any information as to the identity of this man, or the incident in general, call 101 and state that this is for the attention of PC Henderson under incident number 267 of 10 October.