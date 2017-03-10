Whitwell bounces back from armed robbery shock with goodwill coffee morning

A celebration of all things Whitwell was held today in an effort to reassure the community after an armed robbery at the village Co-op left residents scared to leave their homes.
The village was shaken back in January after two men threatened staff at the Welbeck Street Co-op with pellet guns before making off with an amount of cash.
Two men were later arrested in connection with the robbery, but a “feeling of disquiet” had already settled on the village.
Determined to help residents bounce back and show them “there’s more good than bad” in Whitwell, the Co-op held a goodwill coffee morning at the village community centre.
Visitors were treated to free tea, coffee and cake and mused on everything they love about the quaint Derbyshire village.