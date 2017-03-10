Whitwell bounces back from armed robbery shock with goodwill coffee morning

A celebration of all things Whitwell was held today in an effort to reassure the community after an armed robbery at the village Co-op left residents scared to leave their homes.

The village was shaken back in January after two men threatened staff at the Welbeck Street Co-op with pellet guns before making off with an amount of cash.

Jane Carrington serves the coffe to members of the bowls club who joined other locals and staff from Whitwell Co-op for a community coffee morning on Friday.

Two men were later arrested in connection with the robbery, but a “feeling of disquiet” had already settled on the village.

Determined to help residents bounce back and show them “there’s more good than bad” in Whitwell, the Co-op held a goodwill coffee morning at the village community centre.

Visitors were treated to free tea, coffee and cake and mused on everything they love about the quaint Derbyshire village.