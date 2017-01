The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire for tomorrow.

Ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces on Thursday night and last into Friday morning.

In addition, some outbreaks of sleet and snow are likely to run quickly southwards on Friday morning.

This may give local accumulations of one to two cm and add to icy conditions in places.

Ice will lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times.