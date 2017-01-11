WEATHER WARNING: Gainsborough put on snow alert

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow in Lincolnshire on Friday.

They say showers of snow, sleet and hail will leave between two and four cm of snow on lowland areas, while higher ground may see 5 to 10 cm.

Disruption to transport networks is likely either due to snow or ice.

The warning comes into force shortly after midnight on Friday and continues throughout the day.

On Saturday, showers of sleet and snow will continue with further accumulations of 2 to 4 cm in lowland areas.

Ice will be an additional hazard on untreated surfaces.