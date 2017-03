The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today, Monday, March 6 is for sunny spells with showers.

It will be chilly at first, but a bright day is expected with sunny spells, a few showers and light winds.

These showers may become locally frequent later.

Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Tonight it will become drier during the evening to leave clear spells and allowing for a colder end to the night than on Monday.

A slight frost is possible, mainly in the west.

Minimum Temperature 1 °C.