The Met Office has said that the weather for today - Wednesday, February 8 - will be cold and cloudy.

After a damp and cloudy start at day break this will continue through the morning with a southeasterly wind making it feel quite chilly.

Extensive low cloud should affect all parts, along with occasional rain, sleet and some hill snow in on very high ground, becoming more intermittent later. There will be a maximum temperature of 4 °C.