Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Friday February 2

The East Midlands still has a yellow alert for high winds today as the weather front which has threatened us all week comes in from the Atlantic.

Today will be generally dry with a sunny start, however southeasterly winds will strengthen through the morning, with cloud thickening through the afternoon.

Outbreaks of rain and gusty winds pushing into western parts during the afternoon. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Tonight blustery winds and rain will continue through the evening, heavy at times. This clearing to the north during the early hours with a frost then forming in places under clear spells. Minimum Temperature 2 °C.

Saturday will have a dry and sunny start with winds continuing to ease. The sunshine will become hazy through the morning, with some thicker cloud possible later in the south. Maximum Temperature 6 °C.