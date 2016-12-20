WEATHER: A dry but dull start with sunny spells later

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Tuesday, December 20 is for a mainly dry but dull and misty start with sunny spells later.

After a dull and misty start with hill fog, and perhaps a little drizzle in places, sunny spells will gradually develop, especially this afternoon.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain slightly below the seasonal average.

Maximum Temperature 6 °C.

Tonight will be dry start with clear spells, before cloud increases and outbreaks of mainly light rain spread southeastwards overnight.

It will remain breezy, and hill fog will develop over high ground.

Minimum Temperature 1 °C.