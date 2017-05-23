‘We stand in solidarity with Manchester’ Worksop town hall flags lowered in respect of terror attack victims

Flags outside Worksop Town Hall have been lowered as a mark of respect for those killed in a terror attack in Manchester.

Councillor Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, condemned the ‘cowardly and inhumane attack’ which happened at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert last night (May 22).

The attack has so far claimed the lives of 22 people, including children, and injured 59 after a suicide bomber struck just as the packed performance was ending.

Coun Greaves added: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have been injured and lost their lives.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester. The evil of terrorism will never prevail.”