Watch: Gainsborough celebrates Halloween in spooky style

Shops and businesses across Gainsborough came together for a fantastic day of spooky Halloween fun right across the town.

On Saturday October 28 from 10am in the town centre and 1pm in Marshall’s Yard shopping centre, there will be a fantastic day of family fun for everyone.

Gainsborough celebrates Halloween

A spellbinding Harry Potter themed event with ghoulish rides, music and dance was held in the town centre.

Visitors could also take part in a fancy dress competition in the town centre with the parade taking place at 11am

In Marshall’s Yard there was haunted Halloween themed market and free horse and carriage rides with the Addam’s Family as well as some scary stiltwalkers.

A flaming fire act and firework display closed the event.