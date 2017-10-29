Warning over risk of serious injury from ladder

B&Q has issued a warning about the Mac Allister 3x6 Combination Ladder, which could cause serious injury.

The DIY giant has identified the omission of an important section of the assembly instructions for this ladder, which refers to a vital safety feature of this ladder necessary to avoid risk of serious injury.

Anyone in possession of a ladder which does not have the blue locking bars or the bottom stabiliser bar, should not use it.

The safety advice relates to the blue locking bars and the bottom stabiliser bar (summarised in the illustrations shown). Failure to follow the instructions, the company says, could result in collapse of the ladder and possible serious injury.

The instructions to safely use the ladder read as follows:

1. ensure the bottom stabiliser bar is fitted correctly before any use

2. A: when used in 'A-frame' mode: ensure top rung is located fully into the top brackets; B: when used in 'Stairway' mode: ensure the desired rung is located fully into the top brackets

3. Open the ladder to ensure that the two sections are spread fully

4. insert the blue locking bars into the corresponding holes and tighten as detailed in the revised manual available from the website below

This ladder was on sale between 25 July 2016 and 5 September 2017, and has barcode number: 3663602910459.

The necessary replacement parts can be ordered by calling the B&Q helpline to order the replacement parts, on 0300 303 4482 (open: Monday to Friday 8.30am to 8.00pm, Saturday 9.00am to 5.00pm and Sunday 10.00am to 4.00pm)