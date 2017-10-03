Vote for ‘inspirational’ Worksop cancer gran to become face of Yours clothing

A “hip and fashion-forward” Worksop gran on a mission to beat cancer for a second time has been given a boost after being entered into a national modelling contest.

“Inspirational” Kathleen Marple is in line to become the face of Yours clothing after being entered into the competition by her daughter, Louise.

The 68-year-old has “been through the wars” recently- she beat breast cancer in 2009, but unfortunately the cancer returned this year and she had to have a double mastectomy.

Despite being due to start a gruelling round of chemotherapy soon, Kathleen retains her positive and confident stance on life.

She could be exactly what Yours, which specialises in body positive plus-size clothing for women, is looking for, said Louise.

“My mum is truly an amazing woman. She has a very positive outlook on everything,” Louise told the Guardian.

“She is a fighter- and a glamorous one at that.”

Kathleen previously volunteered at the Save the Children charity shop on Central Avenue, offering fashion advice to customers, and said she was delighted to have a stake in the competition.

Kathleen, who has two daughters and two grandchildren, aged 12 and five, said: “I felt great when Louise told me she had entered me into the contest.

“It was a much-needed boost, but I do try to stay positive anyway.

“It was a shock when the cancer came back. I’m determined to fight it, though it has been a long battle.

“I’m lucky to be surrounded by loving family members, like my husband and daughters, and supportive friends who help me through it all.”

Kathleen has always been interested in fashion and clothes.

“I absolutely loved volunteering at Save the Children but I’ve been too poorly to volunteer lately,” she said.

“I’d love to go back when I’m feeling better.

“Chemotherapy’s not going to be much fun. I’ve been told I’ll lose my hair.

“But it’s ok- I’ve already been looking at fancy turbans!”

Yours Clothing runs a modelling competition, each year, airing the contest across social media to give plus-size women a chance to appear in their upcomingAutumn and Winter campaigns.

The competition is designed to encourage “realnesss” by discovering women who are “genuinely plus-size and body positive” and who customers of Yours Clothing to relate to.

You can vote for Kathleen to become the face of Yours clothing by visiting: https://www.yoursclothing.co.uk/become-the-face-of-yours/entrants and searching for “Kathleen Marple”.