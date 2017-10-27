Volunteers needed to take part in RAF’s centenary celebrations

People in Gainsborough are being given the chance to take part in the Royal Air Force’s 100th birthday celebrations across Lincolnshire.

A three-year programme of activites to mark the historic occasion has been put together by Lincolnshire County Council.

Now the council is looking for volunteers interested in becoming guides or ambassadors for the two main exhibitions that will mark RAF 100 next year.

The first exhibition will be a re-creation of a World War One grass airfield at RAF Scampton, complete with replica aircraft and artefacts, giving an insight into the daily lives of members of the Royal Flying Corps during the period.

The second exhibition, to be held at The Collection Museum in Lincoln, will chart the emerging air threat posed by Zeppelins during the First World War, and also the British response. The focus will be on Lincolnshire’s role as one of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturing centres, and the vital contribution of local female munitions workers, known as ‘munitionettes’.

Dave Harrigan, aviation heritage manager at the county council, said: “We are looking for people who want to share their passion for aviation heritage with the thousands of visitors we expect to attract to these exhibitions next year.

“The RAF 100 event will be one of the biggest celebrations of aviation heritage ever seen, so this really is a chance to be a part of something special.”

The RAF officially celebrates its 100th birthday on April 1, 2018. Events, activities and initiatives will mark the history and achievements of the organisation, but also recognise its current work and future prospects.

Lincolnshire County Council is playing its part by working in partnership with West Lindsey District Council and the Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire (AHL) group.

Their three-year programme of events will come under the banner, ‘Lincolnshire: Bastion In The Air, 1915-18’, and has been made possible thanks to support from National Lottery players, through the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The events will showcase the prominent role that Lincolnshire has played in the story of military aviation in the UK.

The exhibition at RAF Scampton will run from April 6 to August 24, while the exhibition at The Collection will be open from May 26 until September 9.

All volunteers will be given full training at workshops to be held at RAF Scampton in January and February. If you are interested, please visit the AHL website.