Vodka drinker crashed car into Sutton bollard

A boozy motorist who downed vodka with friends and later crashed into a bollard in Sutton was given two breath tests, a court heard.

Ioan Jora’s blue Ford Fiesta hit the bollard at the junction of Coxmoor Road, and Hamilton Road, at 7.20pm, on September 22.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett told magistrates that a test at the roadside revealed Jora had 75 microgramms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

However, he was taken to hospital for a brief examination, and by the time he took the formal test, at 10.30pm, the reading had fallen to 58 microgrammes.

“He told police he drank two to three hundred millilitres of vodka with friends,” said Mr Hollett.

“He knew he shouldn’t have been driving and was very sorry for the trouble he had caused.”

Jora, 29, of Kingswood Drive, Kirkby, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Jora, of previous good character, told magistrates: “I decided to move my car from my old address to a new one. I am sorry for my mistake.”

Magistrates told him they had taken both readings into consideration when they banned him for 16 months.

He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 122 days if completed by August 2018.

He was fined £256 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.