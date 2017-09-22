VIDEO: How to use Apple's new Do Not Disturb while driving feature

Emergency services are encouraging Apple iPhone users to take advantage of the new Do Not Disturb while driving mode.

The latest update to Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 11, includes the new feature, which was released to the public on September 19.

The new Do Not Disturb while driving feature is available to Apple users with the iOS11 update, which was released earlier this week.

The feature will limit the notifications while driving but still allow calls when your phone is connected to Bluetooth or a hands free accessory.

It automatically detects that you might be driving and silences incoming notifications therefore keeping your screen dark and not prompting you to peer over at your phone to take a look.

You are able to configure messages in order to send an automatic reply so you don’t feel pressured to answer any messages you may receive and your contacts will know that you are driving.

In order to make full use of this feature, you will need to navigate through the following steps:

Click onto ‘Settings’

Then ‘Do Not Disturb’

Then scroll down to ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ and select ‘Activate’

You can either set this ‘Manually’ or ‘When Connected to Car Bluetooth’

Setting this to ‘Manually’ will allow you to control when you turn this on from the ‘Control Centre’, whereas selecting ‘When Connected to Car Bluetooth’ will automatically turn this on when it detects your phone is connected to your car Bluetooth or hands free accessory.

Earlier this year the law changed and you can now receive six penalty points and a £200 fine if you use a hand-held phone whilst driving.