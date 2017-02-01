VIDEO: First day on the job for the new Chief Constable at Lincolnshire Police

The new Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police had his first day on the job on Wednesday, February 1.

Bill Skelly has taken over from Chief Constable Neil Rhodes who has left the force after nearly 31 years service.

Bill moved from Devon and Cornwall Police where he has been Deputy Chief Constable since December 2013.

Prior to that he served with Police Scotland which he had joined as Lothian and Borders Police in 1990.

He completed the command course at Bramshill in 2004 and held senior posts with the Immigration Crime Team at New Scotland Yard and in 2008 was HM Inspector of Constabulary for Scotland.

Mr Skelly said it was an immense pleasure and privilege to be the new Chief Constable of Lincolnshire.

He said: “I know that taking over from Neil Rhodes I have become the custodian of a force that has a huge heritage that people are immensely proud of and with a real commitment from the staff to deliver the best possible service that we can to everyone, particularly the vulnerable.

“If I have achieved anything in my career it is because of the team effort - the team effort in everyone doing their level best in trying to deliver in what I understand and have experienced can be very challenging circumstances.

He accepted that it would not all be plain sailing and there would be challenges ahead.

He said: “ Not only on the financial front but the things we feel passionately about in serving and looking after the public and delivering a service we can be proud of.

“I really look forward to serving with this very proud force.”

When not on duty Bill Skelly, who is married with two daughters, likes to spend his time outdoors, enjoying hill walking and cycling and is an avid volleyball player.

He is the chair of the Police Sport UK Volleyball Section and has reached the personal milestone of playing as a member of the Great Britain Police Team.

Speaking in his first interview since taking over the role Bill says he became a police officer because of a need to protect and intervene and a sense of duty.

Bill said: “The more that we can do to prevent and intervene the harm that takes place in our communities then the more I feel we will be discharging our duties and sense of responsibility.

“I’m immensely looking forward to doing this in Lincolnshire and I see myself as having two broad responsibilities as Chief Constable, one is to the public and one is to the staff.

“My main areas of focus as I move forward, and listen and understand and get to know the area will be how well we are delivering a quality of service.”