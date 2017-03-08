VIDEO: Body discovered in Worksop woods

The community is in shock after the body of a man was found in Manton Woods near Worksop.

The police found the body at around 4am yesterday morning (Tuesday, March 7).

The force say they are not treating the death as suspicious. Formal identification will now take place.

Residents have flocked to social media to offer their condolences to the man’s family.

Posting on the Guardian’s Facebook page, Karen Faram said: “RIP, whoever you are. Going to be very sad for his family.”

Julie Lumley said: “Some poor family are about to get the most dreadful news. Hope the formal identification happens quick. Thoughts to the family, whoever they are.”