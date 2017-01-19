UPDATE: Woman bailed in Leonne Weeks murder enquiry

A 26-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death of a teenage girl has been bailed.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday, January 17, on suspicion of assisting an offender, in connection with the death of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks.

She was bailed last night (Wednesday, January 18) as detectives continue with their enquiries.

Leonne’s body was found at about 10.55am on Monday, January 16, by members of the public, on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.