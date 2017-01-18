UPDATE: Police have formally identified teenage girl

Police have today (Wednesday, January 18) named the teenage girl who died in Dinnington on Monday as Leonne Jade Weeks.

Leonne’s body was found by members of the public at about 10.55am on Monday, January 16, on a pathway just off Lordens Hill.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched and patrols stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public.

A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday (Tuesday, January 17), concluded that Leonne died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

T/Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Leonne’s family have had their entire lives turned upside down over the last couple of days and are utterly devastated.

“We are continuing to support Leonne’s family in any way that we can and have specially trained officers with them.

“I’d like to ask that their privacy is respected by the media as they try to come to terms with this information. I am grateful for the support we have received so far with the investigation and would continue to urge anyone within the local community who knows anything to come forward.”

A statement from Leonne’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister Leonne.

“She was very much loved and will be missed by all of us. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time and that we are allowed to grieve in private.”

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder late on Monday evening currently remains in police custody.

Earlier today, detectives were granted an extension by the courts to the man’s custody while they continue with enquiries.

A 26-year-old woman arrested last night on suspicion of assisting an offender, also remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.