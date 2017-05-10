UPDATE: Four men arrested over TV thefts bailed pending further investigation

Four people, who were arrested on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle in a police operation that travelled through three counties, including Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, have been released pending further investigation.

The men were arrested in connection with the theft of televisions from a lorry at the services at junction 21a of the M1 in Leicestershire in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested in Underwood in Nottinghamshire and a 45 and 19-year-old from Leeds and a 45-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested in Chellaston in Derbyshire.