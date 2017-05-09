UPDATE: 11-year-old girl dies after falling from theme park ride

An 11-year-old girl has died after falling from a ride at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to the theme park this afternoon following reports the girl had fallen from a water ride.

She was airlifted to hospital in Birmingham but sadly passed away shortly after arrival.

Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe, of Staffordshire Police, said: "Specially-trained officers are supporting the girl's family at this difficult time. Our thoughts are very much with her family and friends following this tragic incident."



He added the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had been informed of the incident.



A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered a girl with serious injuries who had been rescued from the water by park staff.



"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support before she was flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital with the doctor continuing treatment en-route.



"Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital the girl passed away."



