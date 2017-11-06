Up to 1,500 jobs for Worksop with £1.2m Manton Wood investment

More than 1,500 jobsare set to be created in Worksop thanks to a £1.2million investment boost from the Sheffield City Region.

The SCR’s Combined Authority has approved infrastructure funding to provide access onto the A57 with a new junction for the planned Manton Wood Distribution Park.

The junction is necessary before the phase 2 site preparation and infrastructure works worth £9.9million can go ahead.

Stephen Barnes, managing director at Network Space, the owners of the Manton Wood site, said: “Manton Wood is a proven logistics location being developed to address the need for more warehouse space in the region. This significant development reinforces our confidence in the Worksop area and reflects the strength of the economy.”

The new junction is part of the second phase of improvements to the A57 road system around Worksop, designed to make journeys easier and development sites more attractive to investors.

In the first phase the A60/A57/B6024 St Anne’s Drive roundabout was completed.

The second phase enables the delivery of two key employment sites, the extension of Manton Wood- and also opens up a new site at Shireoaks Common.

Councillor Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, and a member of the SCR Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We welcome the start of infrastructure works at Manton Wood that will pave the way for a significant distribution development and a major investment for the Bassetlaw area. The size of this potential development is fantastic news and could potentially create hundreds of jobs.”

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for Economic Development, said: “Worksop and North Nottinghamshire have a great track record of welcoming commercially viable sites that have excellent connectivity to the major arterial routes of the A1M and the M1, as well as easy access to east coast ports.

“We hope that any potential investors see this as another sign that Bassetlaw is open for business.”