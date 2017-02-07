Two more life saving defibrillators for Misterton

Two new defibrillators have now been installed in Misterton.

One is outside the fire station in Fox Covert Lane and is supported by Notts Fire and Rescue and one is outside the Pavilion on the Sports Field in Marsh Lane which has been supported by Misterton United Supporters Club, Misterton Junior FC, and Five Villages First Responders.

There are now five Community Public Access Defibrillators (CPADs) in Misterton and one in West Stockwith which is outside the Village Hall in Main Street.

More free local awareness sessions on how to perform Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to use a defibrillator will be run by Five Villages First Responders shortly with dates still to be confirmed and members of the community are welcome to attend.

If you would to volunteer for the First Responder team get in touch with the group co-ordinator Martyn Johnson on 07909 001226 or e-mail contact@fvfr.co.uk.

For more information about the First Responders and volunteering visit www.fvfr.co.uk or you can also find them on Facebook and Twitter.