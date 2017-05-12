Two men charged in brothel investigation

Two men have been charged under the Modern Slavery Act in relation to the alleged running of numerous brothels in the East Midlands.

Meyrick Bramhill-Purchase, 63, of Muntjac Way in Witham St Hughs, Lincolnshire, and Mo Quan Zhou, 44, of London Road in Derby, were arrested on Wednesday, May 10, as part of an East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) inquiry.

The investigation, supported by Derbyshire Constabulary and Lincolnshire Police, relates to the operation of eight suspected brothels in Derby, Lincoln and Chesterfield between May 2015 and May 2017.

Last night, the pair were charged with controlling prostitution for gain, and causing or inciting prostitution for gain. They were also charged with the human trafficking offence of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

The men were due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on today (Friday, May 12).