Two people have been taken to hospital this afternoon after a light aircraft crashed into a field in Gringley-on-the-Hill.

The incident happened just after 1.25pm in a field adjacent to a runway.

Crews from Misterton, Gainsborough, Lincoln and Newark attended.

The pair were released from the aircraft before the arrival of the fire service and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The aircraft was made safe by the fire service.

The incident has now been handed over to the police.