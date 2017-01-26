Two bailed after assault outside Worksop pub

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident in Worksop.

It happened in the Prospect Precinct, Gloucester Road, during the early hours of Sunday, January 22.

Officers received reports three men and a woman had been assaulted outside The Innings Pub.

A 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault.

They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.