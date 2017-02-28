Tunisia inquests to conclude

In June 2015, gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on tourists on a Tunisian beach, killing 38 people, 30 of whom were British, including two from Nottinghamshire

One victim was social worker, John Stollery, from Walesby.

Mr Stollery, from Walesby, was on holiday with his wife Cheryl and son.

Also amongst the dead was Carly Lovett, 24, from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. The fashion blogger, who was on holiday with her fiance Liam, reportedly survived the massacre on the beach only to die when a grenade was thrown into her hotel. The terror attack remains the deadliest on Britons since the 7 July London bombings in 2005.