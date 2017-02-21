Trophy presentation to brightest and best in Crowle

The way that a Crowle family lit up the lives of their community during the festive season has won them a top trophy.

Crowle Lights Committee has proudly announced the inaugural winner of the Brigley House Trophy for the Best Decorated House in Crowle and Ealand 2016, as the Stapleton-Jackson family.

The winning lights and decorations display at Bourne Villa, Cross Street, Crowle, was judged the best for its stunning silhouette along with its festive and fun-filled gardens.

Siblings James, 13, Safia, 11, Summer, four, and Lyla, seven, were presented with their trophy by the competition sponsor, Rob Brown of Brigley House.

Thanks were extended from the committee to everyone who took the trouble to ‘trim up’ and brighten the town.

The whole area was toured during judging and all houses were taken in to consideration.

Planning is already taking place for the 2017 festive season.

As a new departure, this year’s competition entrants will be invited to post their pictures to Crowle Lights Committee’s Facebook page. There will be more details provided later.

Chris Baker, secretary of Crowle Lights Committee, said of this year’s winning family decorations: “Congratulations and well done to The Stapleton-Jacksons. The photograph does not do the garden display justice.”

Bingo dates organised by the committee have also just been released.

They include April 1 and July 1 in Crowle, September 16 and December 2 in Ealand.

For the spring bingo on April 1, the session will run from 6.30pm in Crowle Community Hall, with additional games.

Another diary date is the big Christmas lights switch-on that will take place on November 25 at 4.30pm in Crowle market place.

It will feature market stalls, a fun fair, visit from Santa and food.

Every child will receive a free gift.