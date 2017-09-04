Trinity chairman is Gainsborough’s Citizen of the Year

Gainsborough Town Council has announced the winner of their annual Citizen of the Year award.

The award recognises local individuals who go ‘above and beyond’ in the interests of making Gainsborough a better place.

A number of nominations were received for the award and as always it was a difficult task for councillors to pick a winner. Ultimately local businessman Richard Kane was chosen as the recipient of this year’s award.

Richard was recognised for the contribution he has made to the community through his work as Chairman of Gainsborough Trinity Football Club and also the support he gives to local businesses through his work at Stallard Kane Associates.

Richard has and continues to work hard to try and make Gainsborough Trinity a real community club.

Part of this process has been the creation of the Gainsborough Trinity foundation, a charity that is independent of the football club and which is undertaking a lot of work locally to promote health and well being not just through football but other sports and activities as well.

Richard has also been implicit in setting up the DN21 Awards, devoting a lot of his own time and effort to organising the event.

Mayor of Gainsborough, Coun Sally Loates, said: “Richard is just one example of many people locally who regularly go above and beyond to try and improve the town and the lives of the people that live here and while we can only have one winner of the award I am keen to thank all those people locally that in various ways do their bit to help to try and make Gainsborough a better place.”