Tributes to former Worksop councillor Geoff Coe who passed away aged 87

Tributes have been paid to a former councillor, Guardian contributor and well-known Worksop man who has died aged 87.

Geoff Coe, a former independent member of Bassetlaw District Council, died peacefully surrounded by his family at Bassetlaw Hospice.

Mr Coe, who represented Worksop east from 2004 to 2008, was known for his campaigning and outspoken nature.

But, Anne Scott, his eldest daughter, said, he also had “a heart of gold”.

She said: “He was a wonderful man who liked to keep busy, with lots of ideas and future generations in mind. He did not receive enough recognition for all his hard work.

“He did everything he could think of to put Worksop back on the map. He was born and bred here and was incredibly proud of it.”

Ivor Jones, who served on the council alongside Mr Coe, as an independent memberfor Shireoaks, also paid tribute to his friend and former colleague.

Mr Jones said: “I am sorry to hear of Geoff’s passing.

“He was truly independent and fought for all the voters in the ward he represented.

“He was an avid contributor to the letters’ page in the Guardian, arguing his point on many subjects which affected Worksop residents.”

Prior to serving on the council, Mr Coe had worked in the mining industry since he was a boy.

A hardworking “family man”, he is survived by his wife, Brenda, along with three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mr Coe’s funeral was due to take place today, Friday February 10, at 1.45pm, at St Anne’s Church in Worksop, followed by committal at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory should do so to Macmillan Cancer Support or Bassetlaw Hospice.