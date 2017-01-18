Tributes have been paid to Doncaster’s very own ‘Mr Humphries’ who has sadly passed away, aged 100.

Alan Spencer was originally from Westwoodside but spent his last few years living at Cumberworth Lodge in Graizelound.

Alan, was born in 1916, in the same year as actor Gregory Peck and author Roald Dahl, and celebrated his 100th birthday last month at the care home where he received a telegram from the Queen.

Tony Scott, who lives in Gainsborough, paid tribute to Alan, who worked with his father Michael Scott at the menswear shop CH Keighley in Church Street, as a gentleman’s outfitter.

He said: “He worked alongside my father for 20 something years.

“I can’t recall the exact dates but it was around the mid 1960s.

“He was a very nice chap, very neat and tidy.

“I remember going to his house when I was little and noticing how clean and tidy everything was,” he added.

“He always reminded me of Mr Humphries from the TV comedy ‘Are You Being Served?’”

He added that he had many fond memories of Alan, with lots of anecdotal memories, saying: “Long after Alan retired he used to come into Gainsborough every Tuesday from Westwoodside to the market and keep his friendship alive by taking my mum, Mrs Scott, out for lunch after my dad passed away.”

Tony said that Alan, who never married and had no children, used to holiday every year, travelling around the country visiting churches and playing their organs.

Alan also spent a number of years working in Doncaster.

Cumberworth Lodge deputy manager Tina Berry described Alan as “quite a jolly chap” with “a lovely sense of humour”.

The funeral of Mr Spencer takes place on Thursday January 26 at Scunthorpe Crematorium at 2.40pm.

The family have requested donations to Cumberworth Lodge in lieu of flowers.

* Mr Humphries was played by English actor Frederick John Inman in the hugely popular British sitcom Are You Being Served? which followed the exploits of employees atLondon’s Grace Brothers department store. The show was broadcast between 1972 and 1985 and also starred Wendy Richard as Miss Brahms and Molly Sugden as Mrs Slocombe.