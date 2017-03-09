Treat mum to afternoon tea at the Old Hall this Mother’s Day

Spoil your mum this Mother’s Day with an exclusive vintage afternoon tea at Gainsborough Old Hall on March 26.

The medieval manor house will host two sittings for sandwiches, prosecco and cakes in the West Range from noon to 1.45pm, or 2.30pm to 4.15pm.

Victoria Mason, site manager at Gainsborough Old Hall, said: “We’re really excited to host a lovely afternoon of delicious food and live music for mums in the gorgeous West Range room.

“It’s a special setting with beamed ceilings and lots of charm.

“Mums get free entry to the rest of the manor house too, so there’s the chance for families to make it a full day of fun, history and celebration.”

Mothering Sunday Afternoon Tea includes Prosecco or orange juice on arrival, live music from 1940s vocalist Sarah-Jane, delicious selection of sandwiches, freshly baked mini scones with clotted cream and jam, selected cakes and sweet treats and tea and coffee.

Tickets are £20 or £12 for children under 12. To book, call 01427 677348, or email gainsborougholdhall@lincolnshire.gov.uk.

Mums will also be welcome to a free ticket to explore the rest of the Medieval Manor House, when visiting with family - mum goes free when accompanied by one or more full price adult.

Adult tickets to Gainsborough Old Hall are £7.40.