Trapped sheep rescued by firefighters

Firefighters from Gainsborough helped to rescue a sheep which was trapped in wire fencing.
The crew were called at 11am today (Sunday, August 20) to a field in Causeway Lane in Lea.
Manpower and small tools were used to rescue the sheep.
Firefighters from Gainsborough helped to rescue a sheep which was trapped in wire fencing.
The crew were called at 11am today (Sunday, August 20) to a field in Causeway Lane in Lea.
Manpower and small tools were used to rescue the sheep.
Almost Done!
Registering with Gainsborough Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.