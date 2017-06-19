Roadworks temporarily suspended while annual show takes place

North Lincolnshire Council is currently carrying out road surface dressing work on the A15 running between the M180 roundabout and down to the B1206 Redbourne Mere junction. This work will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 June when Lincolnshire Show is taking place.

The work to improve the condition of the road surface will resume on Friday 23 June.

There will be an increased amount of traffic on the A15 travelling to Lincolnshire Show and the council has acted to temporarily suspend the works to make sure that motorists do not experience any additional delays.

A temporary 10mph speed limit will still apply due to loose chippings on the road.

A North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson, said:

“The A15 is one of the main routes for people travelling to Lincolnshire Show and we anticipate a big increase in the amount of traffic using the road over the two days that the event is taking place.

“We have asked the contractors working on the A15 to temporarily suspend what they are doing for the two days of the show. It is hoped this will help the traffic to be free flowing and avoid any added hold ups for motorists.

“Unfortunately there are still loose chippings on the road so for safety reasons, a 10mph speed limit will remain in place.”