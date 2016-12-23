Changes to bus services in January to help Doncaster schoolchildren

First South Yorkshire has today announced that it is making minor changes to its services in Doncaster from January 3, 2017, and is reminding customers to check timetables before travelling in the New Year

The local bus operator has made minor timetable changes after it was approached by The McAuley School to help provide bus services for its pupils in the New Year, following the withdrawal of the Brightbus services.

First South Yorkshire has been working closely with the local Doncaster school to ensure that students are unaffected by the recent changes to their local bus service, but the business can confirm that services for The McAuley School will be operational from 3rd January 2017.

Allan Riggall, head of commercial at First South Yorkshire, said: “We were approached by The McAuley School after they were left without a bus operator to deliver their morning and afternoon school bus services, but we can now confirm that we will be adding additional services, as well as new ones, to accommodate the students from the school.

“We’ve kept service changes to a minimum, but we would like to remind our customers to check the new timetables that are now available to view on our website, so that they can plan their journeys for the New Year.”

For more information, please visit https://www.firstgroup.com/south-yorkshire/news-and-service-updates/planned-changes/service-changes-around-doncaster-0