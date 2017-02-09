CCTV and new ticket vending machine to be installed at railway station

Improvements to rail services across the region are on track after a meeting hosted by Isle MP Andrew Percy recently.

Mr Percy met with the regional director east for Arriva Rail North (Northern) to talk about proposals planned for the local railway.

During the meeting, Mr Percy was told that Althorpe and Crowle station are both set to see the installation of new CCTV, along with a new ticket vending machine at Crowle.

Elsewhere, Goole Railway Station will be included in Northern’s four year improvement strategy; which involves refurbishing the waiting room, providing new station seating, installing new ticket vending machines on platforms, the installation of LED lighting and improved station signage, amongst other improvements. Northern have said that these improvements and enhancements are currently planned to be completed in 2018.

Across the network, Northern have committed to increasing the number of services and improving their rolling stock. From May 2018, there will be hourly stopping services between Doncaster and Goole on Sundays. Brand new diesel rolling stock will be deployed on the Hull to Sheffield route from December 2018, capable of going 100mph, and the fast Hull to Sheffield service will become part of the new “Northern Connect” service. These new trains will all have Wi-Fi, air con and sockets available as standard.

Mr Percy said: “I welcome these improvements to local stations and services, which will improve journeys for local commuters. Some of these improvements will commence this year but 2018 will see new trains, more services and station upgrades locally; which is all thanks to the new franchises agreed with the Government.

“The current services on the Goole-Leeds line are about as useful as a chocolate fireguard. The outward morning service leaves very early at 7.04am, and the return service isn’t until 5.16pm. It can’t be used by shoppers or people wanting a few hours in Leeds, and nor is it much use for commuters.

“In terms of the services to Sheffield, Doncaster and Hull, these are frequent but many people complain about the quality of the service and the trains. The Government is requiring the replacement of the ancient pacer trains and Northern have assured me that these will be gone from the network by the end of 2019. This is great news and I have made clear my view that we need access to things like Wi-Fi on rail services as standard now.”