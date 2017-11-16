Traffic management firm raise more than £1,000 in one month for charity

A Gainsborough traffic management firm has raised more than £1,000 in just one month for construction industry charity.

Nationwide Traffic Solutions’ charity campaign with a ‘traffic management’ twist received an overwhelming response in aid of Lighthouse Club.

The company pledged to donate £5 per qualifying traffic management drawing completed throughout October to charity. And CAD technicians Sam Piatt and Peter Barker completed 210 qualifying drawings raising £1,050.

Business Services Manager, Grace Goodall, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our customers who have helped us raise so much in our latest campaign. What a fantastic amount to raise in such a short space of time.

“Our CAD team have worked so hard to meet such a high demand for our traffic management plans and have done amazingly – along with our Planning team who raised awareness of the campaign to their contacts.

“Once again a great team effort – well done to all.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nts-support-lighthouseclub.