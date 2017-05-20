Tractor is in the pink for breast cancer awareness

An eye-catching pink tractor was the star attraction at a special open day at Peacock & Binnington’s open day at their Corringham Depot.

The special pink Valtra tractor is being used to raise awareness of breast cancer in the UK.

The tractor is part of a summer-long nationwide tour of agricultural shows and county events across the UK with a mission to raise as much money possible for the Breast Cancer Care Charity

The tour started at Peacock & Binnington and the tractor also made an appearance at Tesco in Brigg.

Tesco is are also supporting breast cancer awareness through the Race For Life events across the country.