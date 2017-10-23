Town centre homes scheme plan approved for Gainsborough

Council planners have rubber stamped plans to develop what remains of the former Britannia Ironworks site in Gainsborough town centre.

Linden Homes Midlands has been granted planning permission by West Lindsey District Council to build a four-storey apartment block of 24 flats and a row of 15 terrace houses at the entrance to Marshall’s Rise.

A drawing showing the view from Marshall's Rise and the proposed terrace housing.

The flats, on land to the north of Spring Gardens, are proposed to be a mixture of one and two bedrooms, with parking provided beneath the apartment block.

The row of 15 three-bedroom terraced houses will occupy land to the east of Station Approach.

Planning documents submitted on behalf of the applicant said the development - a revision to one previously approved for the site - would complete the residential scheme at the former site of the Britannia Ironworks, which closed in 1947.

Mike Coker, Managing Director of Linden Homes Midlands, said: “Linden Homes is delighted to confirm that planning permission has been granted by West Lindsay District Council to build 39 one, two and three-bedroom homes in Gainsborough.

“These new townhouses and apartments will be ideally designed for first-time buyers and growing young families

“Completion of the final stage of development on this brownfield site will provide much-needed homes in this district of Gainsborough.

“We anticipate work to commence in spring 2018.”

The proposed houses and apartment building are to be constructed from red brick in order to be “sympathetic to the local area”.

A report by planning officers revealed the design of the apartment block had been amended during the consultation process and “now entails well proportioned window design with a more industrial appearance reflective of the surroundings.”

Granting conditional planning permission under delegated powers, the council added: “The development of this allocated site for residential purposes is acceptable as a matter of principle.

“The design is appropriate, the proposal passes the statutory tests and the setting of the conservation area and setting of the listed buildings will be preserved.

“There would be some impact on residential amenity but this needs to be balanced against the wider need to develop the site such that any impact on residential amenity is outweighed by the benefits of the proposal.”