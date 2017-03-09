THIS WEEK’S FREE OFFER: A pint of 61 Deep ale worth £3 from The Lock Keeper

Enjoy a free pint in the sunshine on us by taking advantage of this week’s fantastic free offer from popular Worksop pub The Lock Keeper.

The weather is warming up and the beer garden beckons- so why not treat yourself to a pint of pale ale 61 Deep, worth £3, courtesy of the generous owners Roger and Debbie Smith?

Just cut out the coupon in this week’s Guardian (OUT TOMORROW and in selected shops this evening) and present it at the bar until Thursday, March 16.

The pub is situated next to Chesterfield canal and is the perfect place for families to enjoy a drink in friendly and comfortable surroundings.

And while you’re there, why not grab a bite to eat?

The Lock Keeper’s menu features scrummy starters, tasty mains, indulgent desserts and a large range of drinks, and caters to those eating healthily as well as diners who require vegetarian and gluten free options.

With a curry menu, carvery menu, light bites menu and kids menu for youngsters- families will be spoilt for choice.

For more information or to book a table call 01909 532565 or email lockkeeper.worksop@marstons.co.uk

This offer is open to over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

